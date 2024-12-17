Company recalls over 541,000 winter tires because they don't have enough snow traction

DETROIT -- A company that sells replacement winter tires is recalling more than 541,000 of them in the U.S. because they don't have enough snow traction to meet North American standards.

Prinx Chengshan Tire North America is recalling over 100 sizes of Fortune Tormenta and Prinx Hicountry tires with three-peak mountain snowflake symbols on the sidewalls.

The company says in documents posted Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the tires passed European tests but likely would not meet traction standards in North America.

The safety agency says tires without sufficient snow traction can increase the risk of a crash.

Prinx Chengshan is working on a way to fix the problem. Owners will be notified by letter starting Feb. 1. Those with questions can call the company at (310) 205-8355, extension 109.