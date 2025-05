Renée Victor, voice of Abuelita in 'Coco' and 'Weeds' actress, dies at 86

"Coco" actress Renée Victor has died after a battle with lymphoma, her agent confirmed Saturday. She was 86 years old.

Victor died Friday night surrounded by her family, her agent Julie Smith said.

Fans know Victor as the voice of the strict, but lovable Abuelita in Disney and Pixar's "Coco". She was also known for playing the role of Lupita on "Weeds".

She moved to Los Angeles in the 60's, launching her career first as a singer.

