Rooker hits 2-run HR, Miller strikes out 2 with runner on 2nd in 9th as Athletics beat Blue Jays 4-3

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- - Brent Rooker hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the fifth inning and Mason Miller struck out Ernie Clement and George Springer looking with the tying run on second in the ninth inning as the Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 on Saturday night.

Miller walked pinch hitter Joey Loperfido leading off the ninth and Nathan Lukes bunted him to second. Miller struck Clement with a 103.3 mph fastball and Springer on a slider after topping 102 on his two previous pitches - both strikes.

Rookie Leo Jiménez hit his first home run - a two-out solo shot off Jacob Lopez (3-5) to put the Blue Jays up 1-0 in the second. Ernie Clement doubled leading off the third and scored on a two-out double by Bo Bichette for a 2-0 lead.

Rooker had an RBI double off Kevin Gausman (6-7) in the third inning to tie it 2-all after Lawrence Butler's single drove in the first run. Rooker hit his 20th home run two innings later after Nick Kurtz's two-out single for a 4-2 lead.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walked leading off the eighth against Michael Kelly and scored on Alejandro Kirk's sacrifice fly to cut it to 4-3.

Lopez allowed two runs and four hits with two walks and five strikeouts in five innings. Elvis Alvarado struck out four in a row in 1 2/3 innings and left after a bloop double by Clement with two outs in the seventh. Kelly and Sean Newcomb each got two outs and Miller pitched the ninth for his 18th save.

Gausman surrendered four runs and five hits with two walks in five innings.

Toronto lost for the second time in its last 13 games.

Key moment

Newcomb entered with one out and a runner on third in the eighth with the A's up a run. He struck out Addison Barger swinging after falling behind 3-0 and then fanned Jiménez on a 3-2 pitch.

Key stat

The Blue Jays had won the first five meetings by a 46-24 margin, scoring at least eight runs in each game.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP José Berrios (5-3, 3.53 ERA) starts Sunday opposite Athletics LHP Jeffrey Springs (7-6, 3.92).

------

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlbbr/]