Royals bring home losing streak into matchup with the Athletics

Athletics (27-44, fifth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (34-36, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jacob Lopez (0-4, 6.00 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Royals: Michael Lorenzen (4-6, 4.94 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

Royals -157, Athletics +131; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Athletics looking to stop their five-game home slide.

Kansas City has a 19-17 record at home and a 34-36 record overall. The Royals have gone 12-29 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The Athletics have a 27-44 record overall and a 15-21 record on the road. The Athletics have the seventh-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .416.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 22 doubles, three triples and eight home runs while hitting .278 for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 16 for 40 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jacob Wilson has 15 doubles and eight home runs for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 13 for 38 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .275 batting average, 5.31 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Royals: Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Long: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Shea Langeliers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gunnar Hoglund: 15-Day IL (hip), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.