Putin 'deliberately chose Christmas' for major Ukraine missile attack, Zelenskyy says

LONDON -- Ukrainians faced fresh Russian drone and missile strikes on energy infrastructure nationwide on Tuesday night into Christmas Day morning, with the energy minister in Kyiv warning of immediate power cuts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram, "Every Russian massive strike takes time to prepare. It is never a spontaneous decision. It is a conscious choice not only of targets, but also of time and date."

Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin "deliberately chose Christmas for an attack. What could be more inhuman? More than 70 missiles, including ballistic ones, and more than a hundred strike drones. The targets are our energy sector. They continue to fight for a blackout in Ukraine."

"According to preliminary data, our defenders managed to shoot down more than 50 missiles and a significant part of the drones," Zelenskyy said. "Unfortunately, there are hits. As of now, there are outages in several regions. Energy workers are working to restore the power supply as soon as possible."

Ukraine's air force said Russia fired 78 missiles of various types into the country, of which 59 were shot down. Russia also launched 106 strike drones, of which 54 were shot down and 52 were lost in flight, the air force added.

"The enemy attacks energy again massively," Energy Minister German Galushchenko wrote in a statement posted to Facebook early Wednesday. Grid operators, he added, were implementing "necessary consumption restriction measures to minimize negative consequences for the energy system."

When the security situation allows, "the power companies will specify the damage caused," Galushchenko added. "Stay tuned for official announcements. While the danger lasts -- stay in shelters!"

U.S. President Joe Biden condemned Russia's Christmas Day attacks on Ukraine's energy grid in a statement on Wednesday.

Biden called the strikes "outrageous" and said that the Ukranian people deserve heat and electricity in the winter.

"Let me be clear: the Ukrainian people deserve to live in peace and safety, and the United States and the international community must continue to stand with Ukraine until it triumphs over Russia's aggression," Biden said.

Biden touted his administration's efforts to bolster Ukraine's security capabilities and added that more air defenses are "on the way."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in a statement posted to X, "This Christmas terror is Putin's response to those who spoke about illusionary 'Christmas ceasefire'."

"One Russian missile passed Moldovan and Romanian airspace, reminding that Russia threatens not only Ukraine," Sybiha added.

Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement posted to Telegram that it "carried out a massive strike with long-range precision weapons and strike drones on critical energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine that ensure the operation of the military-industrial complex."

"The strike's goal was achieved," the ministry said. "All facilities were hit."

The ministry said its forces also shot down 59 Ukrainian drones overnight.

This year is the second in which Ukraine will officially celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25. Previously, many Ukrainians celebrated Christmas in January per the Orthodox calendar, as Russian Orthodox adherents still do.

"For the second time, we celebrate Christmas on the same date as one big family, one country," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Tuesday. "For the second time in modern history, Christmas unites all Ukrainians."

"Today, we stand side by side, and we will not be lost," Zelenskyy added. "In person, from afar, or in our hearts -- Ukrainians are together today. And as long as we do this, evil has no chance."