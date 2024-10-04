Ryan Seacrest's new children's book 'The Make-Believers' inspires kids to follow their dreams

NEW YORK -- Ryan Seacrest is a name synonymous with entertainment across multiple platforms - and after decades in show business, he has his first children's book coming out.

From radio booths to Hollywood sets to game show stages to his foundation -- to say Seacrest is busy these days would be an understatement.

Now he is adding another title as he is taking his passions to the page with "The Make-Believers," co-authored by his sister.

"My sister Meredith and I put this together with some help and it's beautiful illustrations about children's ambitions," Seacrest said. "It's inspired by my niece for her, and also the kids that I've seen in different pediatric hospitals around the country who just have no limit to their imagination. And this is a book to help inspire that."

Seacrest said when he first started dreaming about his career, he used to pretend to be on the news.

"I would read the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the newspaper out loud as if I was a newscaster just to practice reading out loud," he said. "This was when I was 9 or 10 years old. I pretended to count down hits on the Top 40. I get to do that now. So I do believe that when you put things out there, I didn't realize I was manifesting."

And he has a message for the young boys and girls who will read the book.

"Believe in yourself, let those dreams happen, and there is no limit to your ambitions and the things that you can accomplish," Seacrest said.

Seacrest and his sister will be at Barnes and Noble at Union Square on Sunday at 4 p.m. and at Books and Greetings in Northvale, New Jersey, on Tuesday.

