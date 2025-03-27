Sam Bankman-Fried transferred from New York detention center after unauthorized interview: sources

NEW YORK -- The Bureau of Prisons has moved Sam Bankman-Fried out of a detention facility in New York City after his unauthorized interview with Tucker Carlson, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Bankman-Fried was moved from MDC-Brooklyn to Oklahoma, a transfer point, on his way to another federal lockup to continue serving his 25-year sentence for orchestrating one of the biggest financial frauds in U.S. history.

Bankman-Fried conducted a videoconference interview with Tucker Carlson, which temporarily landed him in solitary confinement and has now resulted in his transfer, sources said.

Bankman-Fried had requested to remain at MDC while he appeals his conviction.

However, an additional source downplays the Carlson interview as the reason for the transfer, telling ABC News it had more to do with the filing of his appeal.

Once the appeal was filed, there was no longer a reason for Bankman-Fried to remain at MDC, where he had asked to be so he could remain close to his attorneys.

The BOP, the source said, wanted Bankman-Fried to serve his sentence at a federal prison rather than MDC, which is traditionally more of a way station for defendants awaiting trial.

ABC News contributed to this report.