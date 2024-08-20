The "Avatar: Fire and Ash" star explains what fans can expect with the new film

Sam Worthington would 'do anything' for James Cameron

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" star Sam Worthington would "do anything" for director James Cameron, he says, amidst talk of their new film.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The megahit "Avatar" franchise, created by James Cameron, is one of the most well-received and successful film series ever made.

20th Century Studios' "Avatar" premiered in 2009, which took the world by storm, earning its spot as the highest-grossing movie of all time.

The sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," brought the franchise to new depths as Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family worked to protect their home from a familiar threat. The film was a hit. A technological and cinemagraphic marvel, "The Way of Water" revolutionized underwater filmography.

With two of five movies on the slate completed, Cameron took to the D23 Disney Entertainment Showcase to share details about the upcoming chapter in the series.

"Got any 'Avatar' fans here at all?" he laughed as he took to the stage.

Cameron was joined by the series' stars, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña, who revealed the title for the third film, "Avatar: Fire and Ash."

"I love Jim, I'd do anything for Jim, and I love playing the character. He's a contrarian. That's always good to play those types of roles," explained Worthington.

On The Red Carpet asked what we can expect from the new film as James Cameron fans.

"It's not about what you expect from Jim. He gives you the unexpected. I think that's what's great about him. As I said, he's expanding this world and going deeper with these characters. Hopefully you're willing to go with him."

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" opens exclusively in theaters nationwide December 19, 2025.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and this ABC station.

