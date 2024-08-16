49ers players, fans gear up ahead of preseason home opener against New Orleans Saints

This weekend, the San Francisco 49ers will host the New Orleans Saints for a preseason matchup.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- There was a little extra buzz around Levi's Stadium Thursday.

This weekend, the first game since the 49ers NFC Championship victory will take place when San Francisco hosts the New Orleans Saints for a preseason matchup.

Fans are already excited and gearing up for the season.

"Just got a jersey, a shirt, a cap, some gloves and a chain," 49ers fan Mike Vasquez said. "I'm definitely ready for the season. Week one is coming up."

There are still a few weeks away from that time, so the focus remains on the practice -- it's where most of the star players will actually see action.

Offensive starters sat out the preseason opener, but fullback Kyle Juszczyk is confident in the work being put in on the practice field to keep them ready for the season opener in less than a month, even if they don't play Sunday.

MORE: Frank Gore to be inducted into San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame

"You know, it feels good for the first group to go out there and have a successful drive under your belt. You have that confidence that you already went out and did it," Juszczyk said. "But I'm quite confident that either route that we go, if the starters go out there a little bit, great. If we don't take a single snap, great. It doesn't really make too much of a difference to me."

There will definitely be one returning starter who will not be playing this weekend, however.

After a weeklong absence from the practice field, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was spotted in street clothes closely watching practice for the second day in a row.

He hasn't been on the field all offseason as he seeks a trade or a new contract to make him one of the highest paid receivers in football.

ESPN reports the framework for a trade between the 49ers and the Pittsburgh Steelers is agreed upon.

RELATED: Sources: 49ers want to keep Brandon Aiyuk, but have Steelers trade in place

But the team and the 49ers Faithful remain hopeful he stays with the red and gold.

"I expect the 49ers to pay him," Vasquez said. "I'm excited that he will join the team soon, and I'm sure that he will be a Niner."

The 49ers kick off the 2024 season at Levi's Stadium on Sept. 9 right here on ABC7 News for Monday Night Football against the New York Jets.

But the question remains: will Brandon Aiyuk be on the sidelines for that game? We have 25 days to find out.