SF Mayor Daniel Lurie announces new 'Breaking the Cycle' plan to address homelessness crisis

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie is announcing Monday a plan he says will transform the way the city approaches the homelessness crisis.

Mayor Lurie is outlining his "Breaking the Cycle" vision with specific goals and an ambitious timeline to accomplish them.

His office says the goal of the framework is to more effectively get people off the street and connected to services while preventing more people from becoming unhoused.

They say it will also maintain safety and cleanliness in public spaces and better manage taxpayer resources.

The "Breaking the Cycle" plan is expected to transform the city's response to the crisis with more coordinated services, better measurement of outcomes and accountability for both government and providers to deliver those outcomes.

It's expected to build on the Fentanyl State of Emergency Ordinance approved by supervisors last month.

This comes as more than 8,000 people experience homelessness nightly, according to 2024's "point-in-time" count, and 51% of those individuals self-report behavioral health challenges.

In the first 100 days, the plan includes launching a new model for street outreach teams, adding capacity to make sure those on the street have somewhere to go and reforming policies and services that help people move through the system.

Within the first six months, Mayor Lurie is committed to add 1,500 shelter beds as part of this plan.

By the one year mark, he wants to leverage state and federal funding to expand and improve health and homeless services. He also wants to use it to bolster workforce development and economic self sufficiency programming to help more clients achieve stability and self sufficiency.

Mayor Lurie released this statement on the "Breaking the Cycle" plan:

"I believe our city must be judged by how we care for our most vulnerable residents, and today, we are outlining immediate actions and long-term reforms to address the crisis on our streets. This directive will break the cycle of homelessness, addiction, and government failure by transforming our homelessness and behavioral health response. My administration is bringing a new era of accountability and will deliver outcomes that get people off the street and into stability."

Mayor Lurie is expected to sign an executive directive for the effort on Monday.