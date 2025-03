2 pedestrians suffer life-threatening injuries following car crash in San Jose, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Two pedestrians are injured following a two-vehicle crash in San Jose, police say.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at North Monroe St. and Cherrystone Dr.

The two women were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say N. Monroe St. is closed in both directions from Sunny Vista Dr. to Peachtree Ln.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.