San Rafael driver arrested for DUI after allegedly crashing into several cars, police say

Friday, July 5, 2024
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- Police in the North Bay say a suspected drunk driver is behind a wild Fourth of July crash.

Police say a driver smashed into several parked cars in San Rafael's Terra Linda neighborhood, and this is how they ended up.

SRPD said it received 911 calls about a traffic collision in the 500 block of Cedar Hill Drive Thursday morning. Witnesses observed someone pouring out what appeared to be alcoholic beverages.

Investigators say the driver was an 18-year-old from San Rafael.

Police took the driver to the hospital, and then arrested them on suspicion of DUI.

The roadway was temporarily closed to remove all the damaged vehicles.

