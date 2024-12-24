Man dies after large wave traps him under debris at Santa Cruz Co. beach

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. -- A man died Monday after a large wave trapped him beneath debris on a California beach, likely related to the storm pummeling the West Coast that brought high surf and flooding to central California, officials said.

First responders were called to Sunset State Beach, a state park, around 11:30 a.m. Monday. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. Other details were not immediately available and his name has not been released.

The storm's high surf also likely pulled a man into the Pacific Ocean around noon Monday at Marina State Beach along the Monterey Bay, authorities said. Strong currents and high waves forced searchers to abandon their efforts roughly two hours later as conditions worsened. The man remained missing Monday evening.

In Santa Cruz, a pier under construction partially collapsed and fell into the ocean, taking three people with it. Two people were rescued by lifeguards and a third swam to safety. No one was seriously injured, Mayor Fred Keeley said.