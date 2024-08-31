North Bay high school remembers beloved former coach and teacher killed in Hwy 12 crash

LaFortune was killed Thursday in a fiery crash on Highway 12 involving up to 12 vehicles.

Cardinal Newman High School community is mourning the loss of a former coach Pat LaFortune, who was killed during a multi-car pileup in Santa Rosa.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, teachers and staff at Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa are mourning the loss of a beloved former coach and teacher.

Pat LaFortune, 78, was killed Thursday in a terrible multi-car pileup on Highway 12.

"I do know that he was a legend here at Cardinal Newman for sure," said Newman.

Yearbooks are on display at Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa, where former teacher and coach Pat LaFortune was a huge part of this school family for five decades. His picture now hangs in the main office.

"We literally this morning had dozens of calls from kids, former students telling us how sorry they were to hear," said school office manager, Carol Drake

The CHP says the pileup was caused by a dump truck driver who couldn't stop in time.

"It actually took my breath away, I couldn't believe it. I had just seen him a few months ago," said teacher Heather Wilson.

"My first year as a freshman, he was my ride to school, his first year teaching, I rode with him to school. That was the beginning of our relationship," said Graham Rutherford.

Graham Rutherford says coach Lafortune's imprint on Cardinal Newman's sports program can't be missed. The school's track even bares his name.

"He started the cross country program, he took on track program, he coached baseball and football," said Rutherford.

Coach LaFortune's legacy reaches far beyond the track. He taught social studies here for 46 years. Everyone seems to have a story about his strength and kindness.

Heather Wilson says LaFortune helped her through a personal crisis in 2017.

"Pat was absolutely the most kind, loving human I'd come across, he wanted to make sure I was seen and heard, he was like that with everybody," Wilson said.

"If he saw someone struggling, he'd work to figure out what it was, that's what was so great about him," said Drake.

For years, Pat taught alongside his wife Noel. Many say, his legacy and infectious smile will be remembered for years to come.

"He was a gorgeous human, and we're so devastated and sad," Wilson added.

The school is planning a campus wide memorial service for LaFortune in the future.