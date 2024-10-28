Shop ABC Secret Sales beauty products, with savings up to 77% off just for you

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

ABC Secret Sales rounds up the best products on sale every week - and these deals are exclusive to ABC shoppers, so they're just for you. This week, Dani Beckstrom and Ryan Field are rounding up top-rated beauty products you'll love on sale now, with deals up to 77% off.

Best beauty product savings

50% off ABC Secret Sales Solawave: Skincare Devices $34.50 to $174.50

$69.00 - $349.00 Shop Now

Achieve radiant skin with Solawave. The award-winning Wand and Activating Serum set combines red light therapy, galvanic current, facial massage, and therapeutic warmth to visibly address signs of aging. Designed to rejuvenate skin, depuff and amplify serums and moisturizers with five to ten minute daily sessions recommended three to five times per week. The Bye Acne 3-Minute Spot Treatment uses red and blue light therapy to tackle pesky pimples while the Neck and Chest Rejuvenating Mask combines powerful red and near-infrared light therapies to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and creases in the sometimes forgotten areas. The Wrinkle Retreat Light Therapy Face Mask combines red and near-infrared light therapies to visibly smooth fine lines, creating a glowing, lifted and firmer look to skin. Sit back, relax, and enjoy a restorative, 10-minute timed treatment.

50% off ABC Secret Sales LIPSMART: Ultra-Hydrating Lip Treatment $16.00

$32.00 Shop Now

Treat your lips with intense hydration. LipSmart provides visible and long-lasting results in just 60 seconds for smoother, tighter, fuller-looking lips. It helps eliminate dryness, cracking, flaking, fine lines, and deflation immediately for a healthier looking pout.

50% to 61% off ABC Secret Sales butter LONDON: Cosmetics $5.00 to $21.50

$13.00 - $43.00 Shop Now

Not all ingredients are created equal and butter LONDON knows that! A fan favorite known for nail products made with good-for-you ingredients to strengthen and nurture with great colors and even better shine, all to create a salon level manicure at home. Their cuticle balm and oil keep nails looking good even without polish. Cosmetics ranging from mascara to lipstick are available too!

50% to 64% off ABC Secret Sales KORRES: Skin & Hair Care $10.00 to $52.50

$28.00 - $105.00 Shop Now

Experience products from the oldest homeopathic pharmacy in Athens, Greece. Korres is the original "sea to skin" brand. The best-selling greek yogurt foaming face cleanser has an impressive 5,000 five star reviews. The santorini grape velvet skin drink is a dreamy face oil for hydrated skin that always looks good. This assortment has everything to upgrade your routine from head to toe.

50% off ABC Secret Sales PHYTO: Hair Care $13.00 to $42.50

$26.00 - $85.00 Shop Now

Treat thinning hair with plant based treatments. PHYTO is well known for its plant-based treatments for thinning hair in men and women. The treatments are packaged in vials so they're perfectly dosed for just the right amount with no waste. This assortment offers shampoos, conditioners, masks, volumizers and more.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.