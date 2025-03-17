See 'The Amateur' in theaters a week early!

Tickets are on sale for "The Amateur" as 20th Century Studios announces early screenings! The thriller, starring Rami Malek, is in theaters April 11.

20th Century Studios is giving audiences the opportunity to see "The Amateur" a week early. Tickets are on sale now for the film, which opens April 11. Tickets are also available for special Early Access screenings, which begin April 5.

The film stars Rami Malk as Charlie Heller, a decoder for the CIA whose life is blown apart when his wife is killed in a London terrorist attack. His bosses can't - or won't - take action to find the perpetrators so Charlie takes matters into his own hands. He circles the globe to track down who killed his wife and won't stop until he gets his revenge.

The film also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Michael Stuhlbarg, Holt McCallany, Julianne Nicholson, Adrian Martinez, Danny Sapani, and Laurence Fishburne.

It's directed by James Hawes and is based on the novel by Robert Littell. Malek also serves as a producer on the film.

