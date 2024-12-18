Senate to vote on expanding Social Security payments for some teachers, firefighters

In a final lame-duck push, the Senate will attempt to pass legislation aimed at providing full Social Security benefits to millions of Americans this week.

A key test vote to advance the measure is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday. The bill will need 60 votes to clear this procedural hurdle and head toward final passage.

Though the legislation has 62 co-sponsors, it's possible that Republicans might block it from advancing in opposition to the nearly $200 billion it adds to the federal deficit. There are also a number of Republicans who appear to think addressing Social Security fairness would be easier in the context of tax reform or other financial reform next year.

"There was a lot of conversation around today, as you might expect, and I think in the end it's going to come down to individual members are going to make their own decisions about where they want to come down on that," incoming Republican leader John Thune said at a press conference Tuesday. "Obviously I am concerned about the long-term solvency of Social Security and that is an issue I think we need to address."

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in floor remarks on Monday that he'd push for a vote before the week is out.

"We will vote and every Senator will choose. Where are you? Do you stand on the side of public retirees who deserve their benefits, or bungle this golden opportunity by blocking this bill?" Schumer said.

The closely watched legislation repeals provisions that limit the ability of some retirees who also collect pensions from claiming Social Security benefits. Among those impacted are retirees who at one time worked as firefighters, teachers, postal worker, a police officer, or in other public sector jobs. A provision that limits the benefits allotted to those workers' surviving spouses would also be eliminated.

The legislation already passed the House with overwhelming bipartisan support in November, but Congress would need to act this week to avoid having to restart the process of passing the legislation in the new year.

It has strong advocates on both sides of the aisle.

"It is unfair to penalize Americans who have taught our children, protected our streets, and ran into burning buildings," Sen. Bill Cassidy, the top Republican on the Senate Health Education Labor and Pensions Committee, said in a post on X earlier this month.

But there is some concern among Republicans about the cost of the bill and the increased strain it could put on the already underfunded Social Security trust fund.

The nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget has estimated that the bill would increase the deficit by $196 billion and increase the rate at which the Social Security trust fund becomes insolvent.

As a result, there could be challenges on the floor that limit the ability to expedite passage of this bill. And there's certainly a time crunch to consider.

The Senate isn't short on things to accomplish during this last week of the lame-duck session. It is currently working to process the must-pass National Defense Authorization Act. Senators must also approve a government funding bill before the end of the week if they wish to avert a shutdown.

If the Social Security Fairness Act is challenged in a way that slows the process of its passage, the Senate may run short on time to get this done.