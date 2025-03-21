'Devastated, annoyed': SFO passengers among thousands impacted by Heathrow closure following fire

Passengers in the Bay Area and across the world are being impacted by the closure of London's Heathrow Airport due to a fire and power outage.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Passengers across the world are being impacted by the indefinite closure of London's Heathrow Airport due to a massive fire and power outage.

That includes passengers flying out of the Bay Area to Europe's busiest airport as hundreds of flights are impacted by the outage.

Video shows flames shooting high into the air at an electrical substation near the airport, knocking out power.

Overnight Friday, a flight from SFO to Heathrow was diverted and returned to San Francisco. Many people on that flight were on their way home after the Nvidia conference that just happened in San Jose.

"I'm devastated, annoyed. I know these things can happen, it just had to happen on the one time I was coming home," passenger Jamie White said. "I promised my son I would be seeing him shortly and now I've got to wait any number of day until I can get home."

As of 6:30 a.m. Friday, SFO only had seven cancellations and 33 delays.

Heathrow Airport says it doesn't know when it will be able to reopen and when power will be restored. It expects impacts to last for days.

In a statement, said it expects "significant disruption over the coming days and passengers should not travel to the airport under any circumstances until the airport reopens."