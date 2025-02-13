'Shōgun' dominated at the Critics Choice Awards, and creator Justin Marks gave us the scoop on what's to come in season 2

'Shōgun' creator dishes on season 2 plans, says they're 'coming out of the writers' room now'

"Shōgun's" Hiroyuki Sanada and creator Justin Marks dish on season two plans and writers' room details.

LOS ANGELES -- At the Critics Choice Awards, FX Networks' "Shgun" dominated the TV categories, winning Best Drama Series, Best Actor (Hiroyuki Sanada), Supporting Actress (Moeka Hoshi) and Supporting Actor (Tadanobu Asano) in a Drama Series.

On The Red Carpet caught up with series star Hiroyuki Sanada, along with creator Justin Marks in the pressroom, who gave remarks on the status of season two.

When asked about his character in the next season, Sanada said coyly, "In season one, my role didn't become Shgun yet, so... see?" He shrugged, and the room laughed. "Hopefully in the season two, I can be your leader of Japan. That's my hope," he said between smiles.

We asked where the writers were in the process of creating season two.

Marks, a creator of the series alongside Rachel Kondo explained, "We're coming out of the writers' room now, and kind of, I would say, still in that dazed state of being almost done with the break of the 10 episodes, and you know, we have our finale now. We're putting that together, and we've got a bunch of scripts for the first part, that's allowing us to start figuring out how we're going to shoot this. But we're very excited about the plan."

It was announced last May that seasons two and three of "Shgun" were in the works, and we've been highly anticipating the show's return ever since.

"I think that the thing to take away more than anything is how, I hope at least, how surprised people are going to be with some of the big ideas as soon as the first episode of part two," said Marks.

"So, we'll start there, and we'll see where it takes us for future stories, but we're really excited about..." Marks gestures to Sanada, "especially for this guy. That's gonna be fun."

