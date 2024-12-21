Bay Area coffee company staying positive despite two break-ins in 24 hours

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- Silicon Valley Coffee is bridging together new tech and roasting coffee, and founders are not letting back-to-back break-ins get them down.

Silicon Valley Coffee is a two-person company founded by Matt Baker and Vance Bjorn -- former tech workers.

Their coffee lab is in Menlo Park.

"Silicon Valley is a lot about data. And yes, you can say this tastes like cherry or this tastes like citrus or something, but a lot of people like to put numbers behind that, too," Bjorn said.

The lab holds different machines to try out and a table for tasting flights for group events.

Three weeks ago, they started renovating a massive 6,000-square-foot space in San Francisco - off Fourth Street and Townsend, across from Caltrain.

On Sunday, they discovered two people broke in. Baker found a cellphone left behind.

"I looked at the cellphone and I read text message conversation on how to break into our property," Baker said.

Baker said San Francisco police found two people using heroin at the backside of the property. They arrested them, but that's as far as it went.

"And we were kind of befuddled about an hour later when we saw them letting them go. The next day we came back just to find everything was stolen," Baker said.

They were hit twice in 24 hours.

"I was kind of drained of energy," Baker said.

Baker took to Reddit to express frustration but also ask the question, how is the best way to handle this?

"We are too excited to let something like this set us back," Baker said.

After the post, came an outpouring of support from the community and the city.

"They're waiving all the permitting fees and we have been getting emails from different departments asking us how they can help. I mean, when does a city email you," Baker said.

If anything, the amount of support has re-energized them to open their cafe.

"I cant wait to have people in there, I can't wait to light up that entire block," Baker said.

The new space will have two components, a cafe and a lab.

"It can really provide a lot of space for community and that's what we want to accomplish there," Bjorn said.

Silicon Valley Coffee plans to open their doors in San Francisco in the spring.