SNAP benefits increase in October due to cost-of-living adjustment

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, October 4, 2024 11:33AM
SNAP benefits increase due to a cost of living adjustment in October.

CHICAGO -- People who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will see their benefits increase in October.

SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, will increase thanks to a cost-of-living adjustments.

All households will see benefits grow by a few dollars per month, and the increase will be higher in Hawaii, Alaska, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam to offset higher food prices.

The update also comes with changes to income eligibility for the SNAP benefits program. The net monthly income threshold for a family of four will increase from $2,500 to $2,600.

CNN contributed to this report

