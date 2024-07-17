'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures' returns for season two on August 14

A new trailer for season two of "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" just released, ahead of the August 14 premiere on Disney+ and Disney Jr.

LOS ANGELES -- "Star Wars" fans rejoice. The trailer for the second season of "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" has just been released ahead of the Disney+ and Disney Jr. August 14 premiere date.

Set 200 years before "The Phantom Menace," during the High Republic era, "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" follows Jedi younglings Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and Nubs as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.

"Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" season two follows the younglings as they continue their training and embark on even bigger missions across the galaxy. Helping to lead the younglings on these missions is Master Zia's new Padawan, Wes Vinik, and his astromech RO-M1. As they continue their training and grow in the ways of the Force, the young Jedi will travel to new planets with new and old friends and encounter adversaries like The Ganguls, who are growing in their pirate ranks.

"We're thrilled to invite fans of Kai, Lys, Nubs, and Nash back to the galaxy far, far away with Season 2 of 'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures," says showrunner and executive producer Michael Olson. "This season, our heroes face thrilling challenges, welcome spirited Padawan Wes Vinik and a new class of younglings to Tenoo, and reunite with friends from across the galaxy. Together, they'll learn important lessons about friendship, compassion, and overcoming fears. This heartfelt and action-packed season will be a thrilling ride, and we can't wait to share it with you."

Season one of the animated "Star Wars" series is streaming now on Disney+.

