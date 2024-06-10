Stellantis recalls more than 200,000 vehicles over stability control issues

The models being recalled are the 2022 Dodge Durango, and 2022 Ram 2500 and 3500. The Ram 2500 is the most affected.

NEW YORK -- Car manufacturer Stellantis is recalling 211,581 SUVs and pickup trucks over a software malfunction that could cause their electronic stability control systems to fail.

The company said the issue stems from a defective anti-lock braking system, which in turn deactivates the stability control system. The system is a critical safety feature in many vehicles which prevents a loss of steering capabilities in emergency situations when the driver loses control of the vehicle, like on icy or flooded roads.

Using a vehicle with a disabled stability system could increase the likelihood of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday. Multiple studies have found electronic stability control systems tend to reduce fatal collisions, particularly single-vehicle and rollover crashes.

Since 2012, the NHTSA has mandated that all new passenger cars include an ESC system.

The models being recalled are the 2022 Dodge Durango, and 2022 Ram 2500 and 3500. The Ram 2500 is the most affected, with nearly 158,000 pickups recalled. A little over 53,000 Durangos and 524 Ram 3500s are involved in the recall.

Stellantis said it will begin notifying affected vehicle owners in late July. The company said customers will be able to bring their cars in to the dealers to update their vehicle's anti-lock braking systems for free.

Stellantis has not responded to CNN's request for comment.