Steve Kerr adds son Nicholas to Warriors' coaching staff

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr promoted his son Nicholas to the coaching staff Thursday.

Nicholas Kerr, 32, served as the Warriors G League head coach in Santa Cruz (Calif.) the past two seasons. Santa Cruz went 20-14 and finished in fourth place in the G League's Western Conference each of the past two seasons.

Born in Cleveland and raised in San Diego, Nicholas Kerr played college basketball at San Diego and Cal. He served as a graduate assistant at Cal in the 2016-17 season before moving on to the San Antonio Spurs as an intern.

The younger Kerr worked in the player development department for the Warriors and was a video coordinator for three seasons. In 2021 the Warriors hired him as a G League assistant coach at Santa Cruz before becoming head coach in 2023.

Steve Kerr, 59, has been Golden State's head coach for 11 seasons starting in 2014-15. The Warriors have won four NBA titles during his tenure and have advanced to the NBA Finals six times. The team is 567-308 in the regular season under Steve Kerr with 104 playoff victories.br/]