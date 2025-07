Crews battling fire at San Jose recycling facility

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are responding to a fire at a recycling facility in San Jose on Friday.

The fire was reported around 9:20 a.m., and is happening on the 1900 block of Stone Ave.

A large plum of smoke can be seen miles away.

Fire officials say no structures are threatened and there are no reports of injuries.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

No word on the cause of the fire.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.