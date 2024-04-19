Superstars come and go. Cher is forever.

For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award ® - winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy ® , an Oscar ® , an Emmy ® , and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles.

Recommended for ages 12+. All guests entering the theater, regardless of age, must have a ticket.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets, enter daily Monday, 2/17/25 through Sunday, 3/2/25 by pressing the ENTER HERE button below. Tickets are for the show on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. at San Jose Center for the Performing Arts.

THE CHER SHOW plays March 18 - 23. For more information about the show, visit Broadway San Jose.

