Surgeon general warns of link between alcohol consumption and cancer risk

The U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory on Friday warning of a link between alcohol consumption and cancer risk.

Alcohol consumption is the third leading preventable cause of cancer in the United States, after tobacco and obesity, according to the Surgeon General's advisory.

For some cancers, including breast, mouth, and throat cancers, the risk of developing cancer may increase with one or fewer drinks per day, the advisory states.

Despite a growing body of evidence, fewer than half of Americans recognize alcohol consumption as a risk factor for cancer, according to the advisory.

A person's risk of developing cancer due to alcohol consumption is also determined by other factors, including biological, economic, environmental and social, the advisory says.

"Alcohol is a well-established, preventable cause of cancer responsible for about 100,000 cases of cancer and 20,000 cancer deaths annually in the United States greater than the 13,500 alcohol-associated traffic crash fatalities per year in the U.S. yet the majority of Americans are unaware of this risk," U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said in a statement. "This Advisory lays out steps we can all take to increase awareness of alcohol's cancer risk and minimize harm."

