Taylor Swift no longer facing subpoena in Justin Baldoni legal feud with Blake Lively

The spotlight on Taylor Swift's alleged role in the Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively feud has dimmed for now.

Sources with direct knowledge told ABC News that Swift is no longer facing a subpoena from Baldoni, weeks after she was called as a witness over Baldoni and Lively's alleged conflict on the set of the film "It Ends With Us."

Taylor Swift arrives at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The subpoena is no longer needed because the necessary information has been obtained, according to sources with direct knowledge.

"GMA" has reached out to reps for Swift and Baldoni.

Swift was subpoenaed by Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman earlier this month. In February, Freedman told Harvey Levin and Mark Geragos of TMZ's "2 Angry Men" podcast that he's not ruling out deposing Swift, who has been a longtime friend of Lively.

"Anyone that reasonably has information that can provide evidence in this case is gonna be deposed," Freedman said.

In response, a spokesperson for Swift told "Good Morning America" in a statement at the time that "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see 'It Ends With Us' until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history."

The spokesperson added, "The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, 'My Tears Ricochet.'"

"Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swifts name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case," the spokesperson added.

Lively and Baldoni have been embroiled in a heated legal feud since December 2024, when Lively first filed a complaint against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of the film, which he also directed.

Baldoni denied the allegations via a statement from Freedman, who called Lively's actions "shameful" for making "serious and categorically false accusations" against Baldoni. He added that it was "another desperate attempt to 'fix' her negative reputation which was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film."

Lively, represented by attorney Michael Gottlieb, and Baldoni, represented by attorney Bryan Freedman, then launched dueling lawsuits against each other.

Baldoni's lawsuit against Lively detailed a text message he allegedly received from Lively in which Baldoni claims she referred to Swift and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as her "dragons." According to his complaint, it argues that Lively leveraged her relationship with high profile individuals like Swift and Reynolds to exert her influence over the film.

Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, is also being sued by Baldoni. Lively's lawyers called Baldoni's lawsuit "another chapter in the abuser playbook" and accused Baldoni of "trying to shift the narrative to Ms. Lively by falsely claiming that she seized creative control and alienated the cast from Mr. Baldoni."

The actors are due to appear in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on March 9, 2026, with Judge Lewis Liman overseeing the case.

Ahead of their court date, Lively filed an amended version of her lawsuit against Baldoni in February.

In March, Reynolds filed a motion to dismiss Baldoni's complaint against him. Lively followed and filed a motion to dismiss Baldoni's countersuit against her.

"GMA" has reached out to attorneys and representatives for Lively in response to Baldoni's withdrawn subpoena.

