Cyber experts warn of disaster-related schemes after Texas flood

HOUSTON, Texas -- In the wake of the catastrophic flooding in Central Texas, cybercriminals are already working to exploit the goodwill of the generous.

The National Cybersecurity Alliance is warning people to be on alert for fraudulent disaster-related emails, texts, and websites that often emerge after natural disasters.

These scams prey on people's emotions and their desire to help others, according to experts.

Some individuals use real images of victims to create fake crowdfunding campaigns; others build websites that closely resemble those of well-known charities. If users don't carefully verify the legitimacy of these sites, they risk sending money to fraudulent operations.

Leah Napoliello, vice president of the Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston and South Texas, shared the following guidance with Eyewitness News.

"They prey on people's emotions," Napoliello said. "They will be very long on emotions but short on actual facts. If you were to ask questions about how they're helping with relief and recovery, they wouldn't be able to provide much information. A legitimate charity would be able to provide that information to you."

She also warned that high-pressure tactics are a common red flag, especially if you're urged to donate on the spot or send money via gift card.

Victims of these scams are urged to report the fraud to the Federal Trade Commission or the IRS to help prevent further incidents.

