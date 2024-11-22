Will Thanksgiving dinner cost less this year? Here's what the data shows

Will Thanksgiving dinner cost less this year? Here's what the data shows

Will Thanksgiving dinner cost less this year? Here's what the data shows

Will Thanksgiving dinner cost less this year? Here's what the data shows

Will Thanksgiving dinner cost less this year? Here's what the data shows

AUDUBON, Pa. -- As Thanksgiving approaches, grocery stores are about to be packed with Americans buying everything for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

And they'll be in for a pleasant surprise: cheaper prices on a number of items.

"I'm shopping for Thanksgiving," said Valerie Giovinazzi, of East Norriton.

Giovinazzi has her grocery list in hand at the Redner's Fresh Market in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

"I still need biscuits, I got sweet potatoes," said Giovinazzi, who's cooking for a family of 10.

"Typically this time of year you're looking at around $54 to feed a family of 10," said Eric White, director of marketing and communications for Redner's. "You can get canned yams, canned veggies for 88 cents a unit."

Redner's, like many grocery stores, is running a Thanksgiving deal.

"If you spend $400 in our store on any product, you qualify to get a free Jennie-O frozen turkey up to 20 pounds," said White. "Inflation in the grocery industry is a big thing right now. Manufacturers are really trying to reset."

The 6abc Data Journalism Team found prices on some holiday staples are down. Uncooked poultry, including turkey, is down 3.9% from this time last year. Potatoes are down 1.5% and butter and margarine are up 2.1%

Still, some shoppers say they'll spend whatever they need to get their holiday essentials.

"I feel like we never cut back. I actually have two free turkeys this year, which I'm trying to find somewhere to give them to," said Leslie Pezzano, of Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

Here's a good tip if you're trying to save.

"Store brands, value brands, sometimes are replacing the national brands. You're getting just as good a quality with our essential every day or our Redners brand as you would from a national brand, and many times they're made by the same manufacturer," said White.

White expects Redner's to get busy this weekend but adds if you can get to the store later in the morning or early afternoon, you may find the lines are shorter before Thanksgiving.