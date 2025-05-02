The cast of the Marvel blockbuster answers the burning question.

'Thunderbolts*': What does the asterisk mean? Sebastian Stan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus explain

LOS ANGELES -- "Thunderbolts*."

What we know: A dysfunctional team of antiheroes assemble for a dangerous mission. The movie is a culmination of some of the most popular storylines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and the reviews are stellar.

What we don't know: What the asterisk means.

On The Red Carpet set out on a quest - to find out what the asterisk means, but the actors were a difficult bunch to crack. These were their answers.

We started at the press junket. On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio prompted Julia Louis-Dreyfus for an answer.

"It's not often you get to see a movie, Julia, that has an asterisk in the title," he said.

"Yeah, true. Yeah!" she responded.

To which, Pennacchio replied, "Do we give any hint about that?"

"No, we do not give any hint. We absolutely do not!" she said.

Onto the next.

At the premiere in Los Angeles, Sebastian Stan threw the question back at us. "Do you use asterisks in your texts?" he asked. "I know. Who does?" he went on. "Because now, you have autocorrect, but when you used to, you would have to substitute words. So, anyway," and left it at that.

Wyatt Russell gave us an elusive answer, "Can't tell. Gotta watch the movie. It's the most special team in the MCU. That's why..." he trailed off. "But we can't say - you've gotta watch 'til the end!"

"I like to say, 'It's the golden star next to our name,' because we're the bestest team in the world!" Hannah John-Kamen exclaimed.

Lewis Pullman played it totally cool. "It's alluding to something I assume we're going to find out what it means... soon... enough. Um. I can't wait to find out what it means."

We prodded further, and he responded, "I heard a rumor. (Marvel Studios president) Kevin (Fiege) just loves wearing an asterisk on his hat, so he was like, 'Can we get it on the posters too?'"

Try as we might, the "Thunderbolts*" stars know a thing or two about staying tight-lipped about a Marvel secret.

The film debuted with a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 42 reviews, making it one of the most highly-rated MCU installments.

Find out what the asterisk means. "Thunderbolts*" is in theaters now.

