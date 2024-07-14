President Biden calls for Americans to 'condemn' assassination attempt against Trump

BUTLER, Pennsylvania -- President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Saturday after an assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler County.

"There's no place in America for this type of violence," Biden said. "It's sick. It's sick."

Biden said in his address that "everybody must condemn" the attack, he is relieved that Trump is reportedly "doing well," and he hopes to speak with his 2024 presidential rival soon.

WATCH | Biden addresses nation after possible assassination attempt at Trump rally

President Joe Biden delivered remarks after former President Donald Trump was swarmed by Secret Service agents and rushed off stage as possible shots were heard during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Trump began his speech at about 6 p.m. at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. He was only shortly into his speech when a disturbance caused the Secret Service to swarm the former president.

There appeared to be blood on his right ear as he was being taken off stage, as Trump was seen mouthing "fight" and pumping his fist.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The incident is being investigated as an assassination attempt, according to the FBI.

The officials said live rounds were apparently fired from outside the security perimeter.

A shooter is dead, Butler County District Attorney Richard A. Goldinger told ABC News. One bystander is "confirmed dead," and "possibly a second" bystander is dead as well, Goldinger added.

A spokesperson for Trump said in a statement, "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."

"We cannot allow this to be happening," Biden said. "The idea that there's violence in America like this is just unheard of."

The president also pledged to update the public later on whether they speak as well as additional details about the investigation.

The president delivered remarks from the White House's emergency briefing room in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, which is set up whenever the president travels to allow him to deliver remarks to the country in a matter of minutes. He was spending the weekend at his beach home and was at a nearby church for mass when the shooting occurred.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks Saturday, in Rehoboth Beach, Del., after gunshots rang out at former President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

After the shooting at Trump's rally, the Biden campaign said it was pausing all messaging to supporters and working to pull down all of its television ads as quickly as possible, the campaign said.

Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement that she was also briefed, adding that she and her husband "are relieved" that Trump was not seriously inured.

"We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting," she said.

Biden issued the following statement on the incident:

"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania. I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.