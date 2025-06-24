Uncover the history: Disney celebrates 55 years of Walt Disney Archives with new video

Follow along on a daring journey, and catch a rare glimpse inside the Walt Disney Archives through the eyes of a special artifact!

As the Disneyland Resort celebrates 70 years of magic, we are getting a rare look behind the scenes. From the very first ticket to old cast member costumes, Eyewitness News was given exclusive access to the Walt Disney Company archives.

Since its founding on June 22, 1970, 55 years ago, the Walt Disney Archives have been collecting, preserving and showcasing the magic of Disney. To celebrate the Archive's anniversary, Disney has released a special new video.

Earlier this year, Eyewitness News was given exclusive access to the Archives, shown in the video player above.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.