Lisa Vanderpump brings Stassi into the 'Vanderpump Villa' Italian castle for season two

"I felt like I was destined for this." Stassi Schroeder returns to reality TV and the Lisa Vanderpump fold in "Vanderpump Villa" season two, streaming now on Hulu.

"I felt like I was destined for this." Stassi Schroeder returns to reality TV and the Lisa Vanderpump fold in "Vanderpump Villa" season two, streaming now on Hulu.

"I felt like I was destined for this." Stassi Schroeder returns to reality TV and the Lisa Vanderpump fold in "Vanderpump Villa" season two, streaming now on Hulu.

"I felt like I was destined for this." Stassi Schroeder returns to reality TV and the Lisa Vanderpump fold in "Vanderpump Villa" season two, streaming now on Hulu.

Lisa Vanderpump is jetting off to Italy and taking us along for the ride in season two of "Vanderpump Villa." The show takes place inside Castello Rosato, a 12th-century castle that Vanderpump gave her signature flare.

"I think when you check into this show, the hotel, it's so immersive and it's so beautiful," Vanderpump told On The Red Carpet.

Vanderpump brought back several staff members from season one and the most exemplary employee will receive a job opportunity with Lisa and a big bonus.

Former "Vanderpump Rules" star Stassi Schroeder joins Lisa this season as her eyes and ears around the castle. She and Lisa had been talking casually about the show and she immediately said "yes!" to being part of it.

"I feel like I was destined for this. I was destined to go and film in a medieval castle with my family there," she said.

Schroeder brought her husband, Beau Clark and their two children along and having the kids there turned out to be a bit of a parenting plus, especially when it came to daughter Hartford.

"Hartford became so obsessed with Lisa while we were in Italy that that became a way for me and Beau to bribe her, punish her, like, and you know, parent her. We were like, 'if you don't do this, we're gonna go and tell Lisa,' then she'd go do it," she explained.

"Vanderpump Villa" employees talk about Stassi Schroeder's return to reality TV and the Lisa Vanderpump fold on season two, streaming now on Hulu.

On The Red Carpet caught up with "Villa" employees Hannah, Gabriella, Grace, Andre and Anthony at Hulu's Get Real event, and they all agreed Stassi was a welcomed addition to the season.

"Extra eyes for Lisa, obviously, but she was someone we could talk to as well and vent to," said Andre.

Gabriella revealed some advice Stassi gave her throughout the journey.

"For me, at least, I think I struggled with like really just saying what I wanted to say and like holding back a little bit. And she said, 'Girl, you know what you're talking about, just say it and speak your mind,' so that really helped me a lot."

They also promised lots of surprises and of course, plenty of drama.

Watch it all as "Vanderpump Villa" is streaming now on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.

