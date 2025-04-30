Warriors look to close out 1st-round series against Rockets in Houston

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors are looking to close out their first-round series against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night and send themselves into a second round.

The Warriors seized control of this feisty series Monday night by taking over in the fourth quarter. Butler did much of the work while playing through injury, scoring 23 points in the second half and 14 in the final period.

RELATED: Warriors vs. Rockets: Everything to know about NBA playoff matchup

For all their toughness, the Rockets' lack of a top offensive player was glaring in Game 4. Leading scorer Jalen Green didn't get a bucket in the fourth quarter - not even taking a shot during the 7:02 he spent on the court - and finished with just eight points.

Yet the Rockets will draw hope from the fact they kept it close, with Fred VanVleet missing a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Houston is hoping a return home will spark Green, who hit eight 3-pointers and scored 38 points in the Rockets' Game 2 victory.