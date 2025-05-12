Warriors look to bounce back from home playoff loss with another chance in Game 4

SAN FRANCISCO -- Without Steph: Those words keep coming up for the Golden State Warriors.

They will have to try again to find a way to win without Stephen Curry, who has missed the past two playoff games against Minnesota with a strained left hamstring.

"Our margin for error without Steph is obviously slimmer than it normally is, so we've got to be really focused on our game plan, discipline," coach Steve Kerr said Sunday. "The effort was amazing."

Yet even trailing 2-1 in the best-of-seven playoff series against the Timberwolves after a 102-97 defeat Saturday night, Jimmy Butler had some positive reflections:

"Of course, that we can compete without Steph," Butler said. "We're still as confident as ever. We're going to go back to the film and the drawing boards and figure it out, and come back in here on Monday and (get) this thing to 2-2."

The Warriors have another chance at Chase Center to even the series before returning to Minneapolis for Game 5. Curry is scheduled to be evaluated Wednesday, one week after his MRI exam following the injury early in Game 1 last Tuesday, so if all went well the soonest he might be available would be a Game 6 in San Francisco.

"I think the important thing is just to go out and perform no matter what's going on, no matter if Steph is out there," said forward Jonathan Kuminga, who scored 30 points off the bench Saturday.

The Warriors would like to find their 3-point shooting groove again after failing to make one in the first half on five attempts before finishing 10 of 23.

Sure, the offense is a concern, but Kerr keeps stressing how defense will be the key to winning this series. And on Saturday, the Warriors couldn't stop Anthony Edwards or Julius Randle when it mattered.

Edwards scored 36 points while Randle had a triple-double of 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

The Wolves were unfazed by a deficit and a raucous crowd, chipping away a possession at a time.

"I think we're just more confident now than we have been in the past," Minnesota point guard Mike Conley said. "We saw it tonight being down a couple points late in games, and we don't seem to panic. We tend to kind of double down on what we do defensively. Offensively we got a good rhythm."

The Warriors will lean once more on Butler's guidance with Curry on the bench. Playoff Jimmy had 33 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.

"We're down 2-1, we've got to weather the storm," Buddy Hield said. "... We have to protect the basketball and just weather the storm and just give the ball to Jimmy and let him figure it out for us."