Warriors vs. Timberwolves: Everything to know about NBA Western Conference Semifinals

It's No. 6 Minnesota against No. 7 Golden State in the Western Conference semifinals. Both were lower-seeded in their Round 1 matchups, and both won closeout games on the road to get to Round 2. The Timberwolves topped LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers in five games; the Warriors won a Game 7 at Houston to advance after losing closeout chances in Games 5 and 6 of that matchup.

Series Schedule

Game 1: Warriors. vs. Wolves | Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. PT, TNT

Warriors. vs. Wolves | Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. PT, TNT

Game 2: Warriors vs. Wolves | Thursday, 5:30 p.m. PT, TNT

Warriors vs. Wolves | Thursday, 5:30 p.m. PT, TNT

Game 3: Wolves vs. Warriors | Saturday, 5:30 p.m. PT, ABC

Wolves vs. Warriors | Saturday, 5:30 p.m. PT, ABC

Game 4: Wolves vs. Warriors | Mon., May 12 (7 p.m. PT, ESPN)

Wolves vs. Warriors | Mon., May 12 (7 p.m. PT, ESPN)

Game 5*: Warriors vs. Wolves | Wed., May 14 (TNT)

Warriors vs. Wolves | Wed., May 14 (TNT)

Game 6*: Wolves vs. Warriors | Sun., May 18 (TBD)

Wolves vs. Warriors | Sun., May 18 (TBD)

Game 7*: Warriors vs. Wolves | Tue. May 20 (5:30 p.m. PT, ESPN)

*If necessary

Story line: There's a few of them, notably whether the Timberwolves can get to the Western Conference Finals for the second consecutive year - and if they do, will it be one of those passing-of-the-torch moments on that side of the league? Wolves star Anthony Edwards might say he doesn't want to be the face of the league; if he leads Minnesota to a win in this series, he might not have a choice in the matter. The Warriors have to rest and regroup quickly after a total grinder of a series versus Houston.

Key matchup: Golden State's Draymond Green vs. Minnesota's Julius Randle. Green is still an elite, all-world defender (not to mention someone with history against Minnesota's Rudy Gobert) and will have to lead the Warriors' quest to not let the Wolves dominate the paint. Green was sensational in Game 7 against Houston; he needs that to carry over to this one.

X-factors: Golden State's Jimmy Butler vs. Minnesota. All of Minnesota. Wolves fans don't remember him fondly; Butler loves being in those situations. He wasn't with the Warriors for any of the four games against Minnesota in a super-tight regular-season series (Golden State won 3-1, but points, rebounds, shooting, assists and turnovers were all basically even.)

Prediction: Warriors in 7.

How to purchase tickets

The Warriors announced Sunday that tickets for this series will be available to the general public starting at 6 p.m. Monday, May 5 at warriors.com/tickets/single.

The organization also issued a warning about the potential dangers of buying fraudulent single-game tickets from a non-verified third party. Officials say over the last several seasons, over 2,000 fans have been denied access to the game due to counterfeit tickets purchased from non-verified third-party vendors.