Watch the final trailer for Disney and Pixar's 'Inside Out 2'

Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2" opens in theaters nationwide on June 14, inviting moviegoers inside the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as Headquarters undergoes a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions.

In the follow-up to 2015's Oscar-winning "Inside Out," Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment show up.

The voice cast includes Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Paul Walter Hauser and Yvette Nicole Brown.

The all-new feature film releases only in theaters June 14.

