What's open, closed on Christmas Day 2024? What to know about pharmacies, grocery stores, and more

Check this list before heading out on Dec. 25.
If you're thinking about doing some shopping on Christmas Day, keep in mind that the options of where you can go will be limited. Many retailers and grocery stores, including Aldi, Walmart and Costco, will be closed on Dec. 25. Here's what you need to know if you're planning to run any errands on Christmas this year.
Banks are usually closed on Christmas, including Wells Fargo and Bank of America.
Post offices will be closed on Christmas Day, and the U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail.
FedEx shipping locations will have modified hours on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day. Most UPS store locations will also be closed on Christmas Day, although UPS Express Critical is still available, the company's website says.
The New York Stock Exchange will be closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.