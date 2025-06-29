White Sox and Giants play to decide series winner

San Francisco Giants (45-38, third in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (27-56, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Justin Verlander (0-5, 4.67 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (0-0)

Giants -156, White Sox +132; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Chicago has gone 18-24 at home and 27-56 overall. The White Sox have a 14-41 record in games when they have given up a home run.

San Francisco has a 45-38 record overall and a 20-21 record in road games. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.39 ERA, which ranks third in the majors.

Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Vargas leads the White Sox with 10 home runs while slugging .415. Andrew Benintendi is 10 for 40 with a double, a triple, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Heliot Ramos has 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 44 RBI for the Giants. Casey Schmitt is 12 for 33 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .210 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Giants: 4-6, .210 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (hamstring), Cam Booser: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Davis Martin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Shuster: 15-Day IL (hand), Fraser Ellard: 60-Day IL (lat), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Jonathan Cannon: 15-Day IL (back), Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Casey Schmitt: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.