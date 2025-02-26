Films, people with most Oscar wins, actors with most nominations: See the lists

The 97th Academy Awards will take place on March 2, 2025, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.
This year, "Emilia Pérez" tops the Oscar nomination list after scoring 13 nominations, followed by "The Brutalist" and "Wicked" with 10 each.
OSCARS 2025: See the full list of Academy Awards nominees
"Emilia Pérez" also sets the record for most nominations for a non-English language film at 13. Previous record holders, with 10 each, were "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" in 2000 and "Roma" in 2018.
Winners of the coveted award have left various marks in the film industry since the first Oscars were handed out on in 1929.
The late Walt Disney holds the record for the most Academy Award wins by a person, with 26, according to the Motion Picture Academy, while "Ben-Hur," "Titanic" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" are tied for the all-time record for films with the most wins, with 11.
When it comes to selecting the nominees, all Academy members - which includes over "10,500 global film industry artists and leaders," according to Academy's website - are eligible to nominate films for best picture. However, for most of the other categories, Academy members will vote for nominees within their own field, such as acting, directing, editing and so on.
Scroll below to find the top 10 films that have won the most Oscars, the people with the most Oscar wins, and the actors who have received the most Oscars nominations.
Animation film producer and entrepreneur Walt Disney won 22 competitive Academy Awards and received four honorary awards for a total of 26 Oscars.
Optical designer Iain Neil has received 13 Scientific and Technical Academy Awards. The category is created to honor the individuals and companies whose discoveries and innovations have contributed in significant and lasting ways to motion pictures.
Art director Cedric Gibbons has 11 Academy Awards.
Film special-effects artist Farciot Edouart has 10 Academy Awards.
Visual effects artist Dennis Muren.
Music composer Alfred Newman.
Sound designer and recording director Douglas Shearer.
Visual effects artist Richard Edlund.
Costume designer Edith Head.
Music composer, director, pianist and record producer Alan Menken.
Motion picture engineer Edward H. Reichard.
Sound engineer Loren L. Ryder.
Set designer Edwin B. Willis.
"Ben-Hur," Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, 1959 (The film received 12 nominations.)
"Titanic," 20th Century Fox and Paramount, 1997 (The film received 14 nominations.)
"The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King," New Line, 2003 (The film received 11 nominations.)
"West Side Story," United Artists, 1961 (The film received 11 nominations.)
"Gigi," Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, 1958 (The film received nine nominations.)
"The Last Emperor," Columbia, 1987 (The film received nine nominations.)
"The English Patient," Miramax, 1996 (The film received 12 nominations.)
"Gone with the Wind," Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, 1939 (The film received 13 nominations, as well as one special Oscar and one Sci/Tech Award.)
"From Here to Eternity," Columbia, 1953 (The film received 13 nominations.)
"On the Waterfront," Columbia, 1954 (The film received 12 nominations.)
"My Fair Lady," Warner Bros., 1964 (The film received 12 nominations.)
"Cabaret," Allied Artists, 1972 (The film received 10 nominations.)
"Gandhi," Columbia, 1982 (The film received 11 nominations.)
"Amadeus," Orion, 1984 (The film received 11 nominations.)
"Slumdog Millionaire," Fox Searchlight, 2008 (The film received 10 nominations.)
Meryl Streep - She's won three Academy Awards.
Katharine Hepburn - She won four Academy Awards.
Jack Nicholson - He's won three Academy Awards.
Bette Davis - She won two Academy Awards.
Laurence Olivier - He won one Academy Award.
Al Pacino - He's won one Academy Award.
Paul Newman - He won one Academy Award.
Spencer Tracy - He won two Academy Awards.
Denzel Washington - He's won two Academy Awards.
Cate Blanchett - She's won two Academy Awards.
Marlon Brando - He won two Academy Awards.
Glenn Close - She has not won an Academy Award.
Judi Dench - She's won one Academy Award.
Jack Lemmon - He won two Academy Awards.
Peter O'Toole - He received one Honorary Academy Award.
Geraldine Page - She won one Academy Award.
Robert De Niro - He's won two Academy Awards and has received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 Oscars.
