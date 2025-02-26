Wolfgang Puck previews food and drink at annual Oscars Governors Ball

LOS ANGELES -- The table is being set for Hollywood's most prestigious awards party: the Governors Ball.

Hundreds and hundreds of very hungry Oscar guests will make the short walk from the theater to the ballroom where food and drinks aplenty await them.

The food will once again be prepared by Wolfgang Puck and his team of culinary experts.

"It's comfort food. After you don't eat all day, you eat chicken pot pie. We have beef wellington, which is really special," Puck said. "We have fish and chips... We have enough food."

"We have over 30 dishes," said chef Eric Klein. "Like chef (Puck) always says, tradition and innovation mix all well together."

The champagne will also be flowing on Sunday night, along with wine and some cocktails.

The Governors Ball always features an impressive array of delicious desserts of every shape and size.

Executive pastry chef Garry Larduinat loves when guests crowd his table of sweets.

"The most beautiful part about it is when people come to the counter is to see their eyes and they're just like 'Oh my God. This is beautiful. Where should I start?'" Larduinat said.

But no matter what guests are looking for after a long Oscar season, Wolfgang Puck will have something ready.

