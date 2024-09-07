Her killing marks the 17th homicide in Vallejo in 2024, police said

Woman killed in solo-vehicle crash in Vallejo found with gunshot wounds, police say

VALLEJO, Calif. -- A woman was killed when she was shot and involved in a vehicle collision in Vallejo early Friday morning, according to police.

Vallejo police responded to reports of gunshots and a solo-vehicle collision with injuries at about 12:30 a.m. Friday, near the intersection of Tennessee Street and Mare Island Way.

Police found a woman with at least one gunshot wound in the driver's seat of a white Honda Accord, the Vallejo Police Department's public information officer Rashad Hollis said in a statement on social media on Saturday.

Vallejo firefighters extricated the woman from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her killing marks the 17th homicide in Vallejo in 2024, Hollis said.

The victim's identity will be released by the Solano County Coroner after her next of kin are notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Vallejo Police Department Detective Bradley Phillips at (707) 805-1359 or Bradley.Phillips@cityofvallejo.net, or Detective William Carpenter at (707) 651-7146 or William.Carpenter@cityofvallejo.net.