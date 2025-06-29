Yankees and Athletics play in series rubber match

Athletics (34-51, fifth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (47-35, first in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Severino (2-8, 4.83 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Yankees: Marcus Stroman (0-0)

Yankees -193, Athletics +159; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees and Athletics meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

New York has a 47-35 record overall and a 25-17 record in home games. The Yankees have a 37-8 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The Athletics have a 34-51 record overall and a 19-24 record on the road. The Athletics have gone 17-43 in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Yankees lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 49 extra base hits (19 doubles, two triples and 28 home runs). Jazz Chisholm is 12 for 42 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Jacob Wilson has a .340 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has 15 doubles and nine home runs. Nick Kurtz is 12 for 37 with five home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .247 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Athletics: 4-6, .224 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle), Yerry De Los Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

Athletics: Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Grant Holman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shea Langeliers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.