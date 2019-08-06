SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The number of mass shootings in the United States in increasing so we discuss potential solutions to having it decrease. John J. Donohue III, a lead researcher on mass shootings at Stanford University, speaks with ABC7's Reggie Aqui and Kumasi Aaron about what may help put an end to mass shootings.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Searching for solutions to mass shootings in our country
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News