Searching for solutions to mass shootings in our country

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The number of mass shootings in the United States in increasing so we discuss potential solutions to having it decrease. John J. Donohue III, a lead researcher on mass shootings at Stanford University, speaks with ABC7's Reggie Aqui and Kumasi Aaron about what may help put an end to mass shootings.

