Power lines blamed for starting wildfires in Lafayette, Martinez

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- Fire officials said power lines caused wildfires last weekend in Lafayette and Martinez.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection Distriction Fire Marshal confirmed the causes of the wildfires on Friday.

It was the second incident last week where PG&E equipment may started a wildfire in the Bay Area.

On Monday, PG&E said its power lines may have started two wildfires over the weekend in Lafayette, including the one that destroyed the Lafayette Tennis Club.

The company reported the incidents to the California Public Utilities Commission.
In the two reports, PG&E told state regulators that the incidents were both reported around 2:30 p.m. Sunday on either side of Highway 24.

When a PG&E worker responded to the first fire at Pleasant Hill and Condit roads, firefighters said they believed contact between a power line and a communication line may have caused the blaze.

The report stated that the worker also observed a broken piece of PG&E equipment at the scene.

About an hour later, a worker went to the other fire scene at Camino Diablo Road and was told firefighters are investigating a transformer as a possible ignition source.

Fire officials said investigations continue into the Lafayette fires.

