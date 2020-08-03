PG&E outage in Oakland leaves more than 5,000 without power

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Fire crews responded to numerous elevator rescues in downtown Oakland and Lake Merritt after a major PG&E power outage affected over 5,000 customers in the city Sunday afternoon, officials say.



PG&E is currently working on restoring service. They do not have a cause or an estimated time, the Oakland Fire Department tweets.

