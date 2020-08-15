Society

Power outages across the Bay Area affecting thousands of customers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of people are without power across the Bay Area due to several outages.

EAST BAY



In the East Bay, there are two significant outages affecting more than 700 customers in Martinez and nearly 500 customers in Concord.

Crews are working to determine the cause of these outages and at this time there is no estimated time of restoration.

NORTH BAY



No significant outages at this time.

PENINSULA



On the Peninsula, more than 3,000 customers are without power.

An outage on Hillsborough is affecting over 400 customers and power is expected to be restored in that area at 7:15 p.m.

In San Mateo, an outage is affecting more than 2,600 customers and power is expected to be restored around 7:45 p.m.

SOUTH BAY



In the South Bay, there are several outages being reported the largest of them affecting more than 1,100 customers in West San Jose.

The cause of majority of these outages is unknown at this time.

SAN FRANCISCO



No significant outages at this time.

RELATED: What is a Flex Alert?

Earlier this week the state issued a Flex Alert, warning residents that this week's heat wave could put a strain on the state's power grid.

The California Independent System Operator tweeted Friday evening that it has declared a statewide Stage 2 emergency, due to excessive heat driving up energy use.



For the latest on PG&E outages across the Bay Area click here.
