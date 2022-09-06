Bay Area heat wave: Officials doing everything they can to avoid blackouts

There's a serious threat of rolling blackouts across the state, so officials have issued a Flex Alert for the 7th day in a row.

CAL ISO is warning the demand for power could reach record levels on Tuesday as we deal with another day of sweltering heat.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- CAL ISO is warning the demand for power could reach record levels on Tuesday as we deal with another day of sweltering heat.

Everyone is asked to conserve from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

CAL ISO says the forecasted peak for power usage is more than 51,000 megawatts for Tuesday

That means people with air conditioning should turn their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher.

Everyone should avoid using large appliances and you should turn off lights and unplug electronics that aren't being used.

"Forecasted demand for Monday and Tuesday, is at all-time record levels, and the potential for rotating outages has increased significantly. We're looking at energy deficits from to to 4,000 megawatts, which is as much as ten percent of normal electricity demand," said Elliot Mainzer, CAL ISO president and CEO.

CAL ISO officials say they're doing everything possible to avoid blackouts, but they need our help to ease the stress on the power grid.

If blackouts are needed on Tuesday, they'll notify local utility companies who will decide how to execute the power outages.

CAL ISO didn't call for any blackouts on Monday, but thousands of people were still left without power especially in the hottest place such as the South Bay and East Bay. 17,000 customers lost power Monday evening.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 2,000 customers are without power in Livermore. On Monday, that city saw temps reach 116 degrees... an all-time record for that city.

The Impact of Heat on Bay Area Schools

Lu Sutton Elementary School in Novato is one of three schools in the district that will be ending the day a little early for the rest of the week because of extreme heat.

The school says it's protocol because not every building at every school in the district has air conditioning.

Students will be released about two and half hours early at 1:15 p.m. instead of 3:40 p.m.

This includes Novato High School, Lu Sutton Elementary school and the Hill Education Center.

The district's heat plan triggers when the forecasted temperature is 95 degrees or higher with a heat index of 103 or higher.

But it's a different story over in the San Jose Unified School District as the district tells ABC7 News, all schools do have air conditioning.

But it will have students spend recess and lunch periods indoors for the most part.

The San Jose Unified School District says if rolling blackouts hit and power is cut, schools will remain open.

"We have seen that in the past, unfortunately, when it gets hot and the energy consumption increases it's more likely to have a power outage. We will remain open," said Jennifer Maddox, with the San Jose Unified School District.

"We won't close schools unless something really unusual would happen. They will be fully operational. We will keep the kids as cool as we can. Usually in most of our facilities -- the air conditioning units serve one or two classrooms so if a unit goes down then we have the option of the students move to a separate classroom until it can be repaired."

Novato Unified also said it will not close schools as it believes schools are the best place for their students even in the most extreme weather conditions.

The district added that athletic activities and practices could also be canceled because of the hot weather and rescheduled for a more appropriate time.

