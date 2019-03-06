Power outage causes Chevron refinery flaring, Richmond High School closure

A power outage has caused flaring at the Chevron Richmond refinery and the closure of Richmond High School.

RICHMOND, Calif. -- Richmond High School is closed Wednesday because of a power outage, according to the West Contra Costa Unified School District.

The school district wrote on Twitter shortly after 8 a.m. about the closure of the school at 1250 23td St. and said PG&E is working to resolve the outage.

The outage and school closure is the latest problem in Richmond on Wednesday. Earlier in the morning, the Chevron Richmond refinery reported ongoing flaring that prompted the company to issue a warning to residents in the area.



The flaring was first reported around 6:20 a.m. and Chevron officials said it was due to a power outage that impacted refinery process units.

The warning issued was "Level 1" on the Community Warning System, considered the lowest on the scale and indicating no offsite environmental or public health impacts.
